SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH FRIDAY AFTERNOON

STORM THREAT INCREASING

There are thunderstorms gathering over northern Indiana after 2 pm as cold front moves into the state. Ample moist and unstable air ahead of the front will allow storms to increase and possibly produce damaging wind gusts and large hail.

The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE thunderstorm WATCH until 9 pm for most of central Indiana.

Radar 2:30 PM includes a severe thunderstorm warning for Carroll, Clinton, Tippecanoe and Howard co’s until 3:15 PM

HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING

The air is tropical and loaded with moisture and thunderstorms in this environment will produce blinding downpours and locally heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding. Several storms may pass over the same areas over the next few hours and it may become dangerous. A Flash FLOOD watch is also in effect for portion of northeast Indiana.

STORMS FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE

The southeast movement of the storms will likely carry these into Indianapolis and central Indiana for the Friday evening commute. Blinding rainfall and strong winds are possible by 5 PM. I’m posting the forecast radar for 5 PM Friday below.