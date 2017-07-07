Veteran seeking to break triathlon record to raise money for wounded warriors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A wounded warrior is in Indiana setting off on a bold mission to help other wounded veterans.

Mike Mendoza wants to break the Guinness World Record for the number of Ironman triathlons in one year.

The 70.3 mile journey is in honor of those who paid the price with their life and those who's lives were forever changed serving our country.

"I took a grenade to the chest. That grenade pretty much hit both of my lungs, ruptured my diaphragm, my stomach was repaired, my small intestines were repaired amongst many other injuries, internal injuries," Mendoza said.

But Mike Mendoza made it home from Iraq with all of his limbs. And that's what he's using to help raise money for other wounded warriors who are struggling physically and mentally. He's partnered with the organization that was there for him at one of the lowest moments in his life.

"The organization that it is is called the Semper Fi Fund and what they did was when I was injured they flew my wife and son to my bedside when I was injured in Iraq and during my whole recovery process," Mendoza said.

The former marine sniper is completing his 13th race this weekend in Muncie, the record is 23. Currently Mendoza ranks number one in the world in his age group.

"There's somebody out there that said I want to do it but I physically can't do it or emotionally or mentally or whatever it may be so I'm doing it for them as well," Mendoza said.

The training and nutrition is grueling but when times get rough during the race he remembers who and why he's on this journey.

"I always tell myself that hey it is a long workout you're hitting a rough patch right now but guess what you're going to make it through because someone else didn't make it home to make it through."

Mike has raised $16,000 by simply bringing awareness to his races. The goal is $25,000. By the end of the year he plans to crush that Guinness world record with about 30 races under his belt. To learn more about Mendoza's mission and to donate to his cause click here.