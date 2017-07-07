Your Town Friday: National Powwow picks Danville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Danville, Ind. - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, why not check out the National Powwow?

The National Powwow picked an Indiana town this year! The National Powwow is held every three years in different parts of the country since 1969. This year, the organizers picked Danville.

"Walking up you can hear the drums, you can hear the singing, you’ll hear the dancers, you’ll hear the bells and you’ll smell the food," said Otto Hamilton.

Otto and his sons are part of the Osage Tribe.

"We’re not just in history books, we’re here today and we’re still practicing our culture."

The National Powwow is set up at the Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds. Chairman Jeff Brewer spent a lot of time getting the powwow ready for not just the people of central Indiana, but the people coming from across the country and even overseas.

"National Powwow is a celebration of Indian people and non-Indian people coming together at a family reunion, basically, and coming together and dancing and enjoying fellowship with one another," said Brewer.

Chris Bryant and his son Evan traveled to Danville from the Washington D.C. area.

"Danville is such a great place because the folks are so friendly!" said Chris.

He and Evan, like Otto and his sons, are dressed in different Indian outfits, all with special meaning.

"These clothes are representative of the past couple hundred years," said Chris. "They’re clothes that are traditional in origin but they’re still being built upon today, so these are sort of modern clothes with an historic twist."

In fact, that's what Brewer thinks will be most impressive if you visit.

"I think what they’re going to be amazed to see are the beautiful outfits and beadwork!"

Indian culture will fill the 4-H grounds through Saturday. Vendors are selling Indian goods and serving Indian foods. You can even visit the Tipi Village, but remember the lodges are private campsites so be sure to ask before you walk inside!

It costs $5 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-12 and children under 5 are free. Parking is $1 and the parking proceeds stay local and benefit civic partners.