Your Town Friday: Red Bull Global Rallycross debuts at Lucas Oil Raceway, Hear from driver Scott Speed

Hendricks County, Ind. - Red Bull Global Rallycross makes its long-awaited debut in Indianapolis on July 8-9 at Lucas Oil Raceway!

Many Indianapolis-based teams race in the series, including Andretti Autosport. Lindy Thackston talked to driver Scott Speed Friday morning as his team was getting ready for the weekend. Watch the video link above to see the interview.

The two-day event will see the 600-horsepower Supercars and their GRC Lites counterparts take on a varied course featuring a mixture of dirt and pavement, a Joker Lap shortcut, and 70-foot jump built within the confines of the Lucas Oil Raceway oval.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

12:00 PM: Gates Open

12:30 PM: Lites Practice

2:10 PM: Supercar Practice

3:55 PM: Lites Qualifying

4:35 PM: Supercar Qualifying

5:05 PM: Intermission

5:35 PM: Lites Round One Heats

6:10 PM: Supercar Round One Heats

6:30 PM: Driver Autographs (at haulers)

SUNDAY, JULY 9