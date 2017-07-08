× Another mild summer weekend; Humidity to surge and storm chances return

MILD FOR JULY

We save on A/C tonight! This is RARE AIR! low temps dip into the 50’s & that’s a treat in July. No low in the 50s beyond July 8th through the 31st in 2 years in Indianapolis!

STICKY CHANGES COMING

Enjoy it. A warm front passes late Sunday night and the humidity will surge. An extended spell of high humidity is expected for much of the up coming week.

An expanding HOT DOME in the central U.S. will set the stage for a ‘northwest flow’ pattern for the upcoming week. The jet stream winds will dip southeast into the eastern U.S. and around the core of the heat. Around the perimeter of the heat, frequent thunderstorm clusters will develop. The first batch of storms could arrive as early as Monday morning.