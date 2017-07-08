Beautiful comfy weekend ahead!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good Saturday morning! The storms have pushed south and we are waking up fog throughout the area. It will lift out over the next few hours, giving way to beautiful blue skies!

This afternoon temperatures will be running below normal and it will be less humid! As part of Pack the Parks all Indy Park and Recreation pools are offering free admission from 12-6pm. They fill up fast, so get there early.

A spotty shower is possible after 7pm on Sunday, otherwise the day will be dry and gorgeous! An unsettled weather pattern sets up next week as several disturbances move through the state, causing rain and thunderstorms. Humidity also begins to increase Sunday night, leading into a very humid work week.