× Overturned semi closes I-65 South near north split

INDIANAPOLIS–Emergency crews responded to the scene of a semi truck that overturned closing Interstate 65 near the north split Saturday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m. several motorists reported a semi rolled over on I-65 just south of the I-70 north split.

The 36-year-old driver was trapped about 20 minutes inside the semi. After rescue crews freed him, the male occupant was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

The impact of the crash cracked a concrete barrier on the interstate.

INDOT advised all lanes of southbound I-65 were closed near the I-70 North Split due to the crash. Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes as they traveled southbound on I-65 near mile 112.5.