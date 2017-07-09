× 14-year-old seriously burned after firework explodes between her legs in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. – A 14-year-old girl suffered serious burns from a firework in Franklin Saturday night.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at a party in the 2000 block of South 425 West shortly before 10 p.m. First responders were called to the scene shortly after.

The teen was found sitting in a chair, being treated by a nurse when authorities arrived. She was then rushed to Riley Hospital for Children. Officers say the teen received suffered major trauma to her left thigh, with burns and shrapnel to her right thigh.

Witnesses at the party told officers that adults were lighting fireworks when one went straight up, came back down and then exploded between the girl’s legs.

Deputies say they found nothing criminal or reckless with the activities during their investigation.

“This was just a tragic accident,” said the sheriff’s office in an incident report.