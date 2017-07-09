× Beautiful Sunday but an unsettled pattern sets up next week

Good Sunday morning! Temperatures are off to a cool start, mid 50s north of the city! It will be another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine.

Afternoon highs will once again be slightly below normal with low humidity. Enjoy the comfortable conditions outside today as the heat and humidity build for most of the upcoming week.

Most of our Sunday will be dry but a disturbance moving in this evening could spark off an isolated shower after 7pm.

Rain and storms will continue into Monday morning with daily rain chances through the upcoming work week.