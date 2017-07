Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. –A police chase led to a crash that closed all lanes of southbound I-65 in Johnson County Sunday morning.

The crash occurred near mile marker 94.4, east of the town of Whiteland.

Lanes were closed for multiple hours as crews cleaned up and investigated.

An INDOT camera captured parts of the chase and crash.

At this time, it's unclear what led to the pursuit. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.