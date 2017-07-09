× IMPD officer raises money for stranded family to return home to Ohio

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis police officer went above and beyond to help an Ohio family stranded at an Indianapolis hotel.

IMPD says Sergeant Morgan met the family of four when he took a run to 120 S. Tibbs Ave. Saturday night.

When Morgan learned they were stranded, he contacted Greyhound to find out what a return trip to Ohio would cost.

Using his contacts on Facebook, IMPD says Morgan set up a GoFundMe page. Within two hours, it reportedly raised the $290 needed to purchase the family tickets and an extra $100 to buy them a meal while they waited for the next bus.

Police say Morgan and Officer Maurice Norris then transported the family to the Greyhound station.