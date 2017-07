× Multiple lanes of southbound I-65 closed near Whiteland after police pursuit ends in crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – The two left two lanes of I-65 are closed near Whiteland Road due to a crash in Johnson County.

The crash was the result of a police chase Sunday morning. It’s unclear at this time what led to the pursuit.

Drivers should expect delays as they travel southbound on I-65 near mile marker 94.4.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.