Off-road vehicle crash in Parke County kills woman, injures man

ROCKVILLE, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers in Parke County responded to a report of an off-road crash early Sunday morning that claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman and injured a 41-year-old man.

Tammy Russell was pronounced dead at the scene after authorities responded at around 1:13 a.m.

Police say a Suzuki four-wheeler, driven by Andrew Crouch, lost control and crashed on Marshall Rd. in Rockville.

Crouch was airlifted to IU Health in Indianapolis for multiple serious injuries.

No helmets or protective gear were reportedly worn at the scene.

Alcohol is suspected of being a contributing factor in the crash.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident.