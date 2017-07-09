× Police: Johnson County man arrested twice on same day for driving while suspended

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Johnson County say that they arrested a man twice on the same day for allegedly driving while suspended.

William Kelso was originally arrested on Thursday morning at a Speedway gas station in Greenwood after an officer realized he was allegedly still driving under a suspended license.

According to a police report, Kelso told the officer he knows he shouldn’t be driving but needs to work.

He was arrested and placed in Johnson County Jail without incident.

Later in the day, the same officer reportedly say Kelso driving near the 300 block of Shady Brook Heights in Greenwood.

Police asked Kelso what he was doing and he said he had to get his car home, according to a report.

He was arrested again for driving while suspended and placed into the Johnson County Jail.