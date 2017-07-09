× Stormy week ahead as the heat and humidity return

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! It’s been a pleasant weekend with highs in the 80s and lower humidity. The humidity and temperatures will rise this upcoming week. Our weather pattern will bring unsettled weather to central Indiana.

Overnight, look for a chance of t-storms as a complex of storms moves in from Illinois. The best chance of t-storms will be across northern Indiana with a threat for high winds in the strongest. Some of these storms may reach central Indiana into early Monday morning. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Monday afternoon will also bring a risk of t-storms. Some of the storms may be severe with a risk of damaging winds and hail. While the tornado threat is low, it’s not zero. Highs will be in the upper 80s and it will feel like the low 90s.

Storm clusters will continue to move through from the northwest during the overnight hours this coming week. The humidity will also be very high with heat indices reaching the mid-90s so make sure to keep yourself hydrated if you’re outside. –Danielle Dozier