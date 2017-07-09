× Woman shot and killed on west side of Indianapolis

Indianapolis, Ind – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting on the west side of the city that left one woman dead early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:30 am in the 1400 block of North Tremont Street, which is near Long’s Bakery and the Sunset Strip Gentleman’s Club.

Officers believe the 28-year old woman was walking on the sidewalk outside Long’s Bakery when the shooting occurred. It happened at a time when 30 to 40 people were leaving the Sunset Strip. The woman was rushed to Methodist Hospital, but died about an hour later.

The circumstances of what prompted the shooting were not clear early Sunday morning. No suspects have been identified. Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.