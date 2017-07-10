× Amazon to roll out Prime Day deals 6 hours early for shopping bonanza

Amazon designated Tuesday, July 11, as its big “Prime Day” sale, but Prime members can get an early start Monday.

Prime members can start shopping at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, July 10. New deals will start as often as every five minutes and shoppers will find discounts organized in more than 20 themes covering everything from beauty to books, sports and tech.

Prime customers who have Alexa via an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap or compatible Amazon Fire TV or Fire tablet can get an ever earlier start, with deals available starting at 7 p.m. Monday. To cash in on the savings, you must be an Amazon Prime member. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial at Amazon’s website.

Amazon plans to discount tens of thousands of items throughout the 30-hour sale. Here’s sneak peek at some of the deals: