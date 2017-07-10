Amazon to roll out Prime Day deals 6 hours early for shopping bonanza
Amazon designated Tuesday, July 11, as its big “Prime Day” sale, but Prime members can get an early start Monday.
Prime members can start shopping at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, July 10. New deals will start as often as every five minutes and shoppers will find discounts organized in more than 20 themes covering everything from beauty to books, sports and tech.
Prime customers who have Alexa via an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap or compatible Amazon Fire TV or Fire tablet can get an ever earlier start, with deals available starting at 7 p.m. Monday. To cash in on the savings, you must be an Amazon Prime member. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial at Amazon’s website.
Amazon plans to discount tens of thousands of items throughout the 30-hour sale. Here’s sneak peek at some of the deals:
- Save 50% on Amazon Echo, only $89.99
- Save $15 on Echo Dot, only $34.99
- Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99
- Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99
- Fire 7, our best-selling tablet, only $29.99
- Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can add four months of the full catalog streaming service for just $0.99 when buying Echo devices, Fire TV streaming media players or Fire tablets
- Save $75 on Echo Show and Arlo Security Camera bundle
- Save 30% on Echo Dot and TP-Link Smart Plug bundle
- Save $50 on August Smart Lock
- Echo Dot and Sony XB10 bundle, under $70
- Save big on Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones
- Save 45% on Libratone One Click portable Bluetooth speakers
- Save up to 50% on select video games, consoles and accessories
- Save up to 40% on PC gaming laptops, desktops and accessories
- Save 30% on RepRap Guru 3D Printer
- Save 50% on two-pack of Tile Slim Phone Finders
- Save big on Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 + Digital HD [Blu-ray]
- Save 40-50% on Prime Exclusive clothing, handbags and more
- Save 30% on select clothing, shoes and more for men, women, kids and baby
- Save big on diamond stud earrings – 1 carat diamond stud earrings for 499.99 or ½ carat diamond stud earrings for $239.99
- Save up to 70% on select Samsonite two-piece spinner sets
- Save up to 40% on select furniture, mattresses and rugs
- Save 20% on nursery essentials
- Save $100 on the Bissell Multi Reach Cordless Stick Vacuum
- Save up to 40% on Radio Flyer, Crayola, K’NEX and more
- Save up to 30% on select Under Armour training gear
- Save 30% on select adidas apparel
- Save up to 50% on select Callaway Golf products
- Skywalker Trampolines Jump N’ Dunk Trampoline with safety enclosure and basketball hoop, 8-Feet, only $119.99
- Save 30% on the Sportstuff 1030 Adventure Stand Up Paddleboard with accessories
- Save 25% or more on AmazonBasics – from office products to outdoor gear
- Get 20% back on thousands of items with an Amazon Prime credit card including select Disney Pixar Cars toys, select Thule jogging strollers and luggage, and select Yamaha musical instruments
- Save up to 50% on grocery items by Amazon, including Wickedly Prime and Happy Belly products
- Save 40% off your first six months of Audible membership, and enjoy the world’s largest library of audiobooks plus original audio programming (just $8.95/mo for 6 months)