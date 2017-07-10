× Avon police, firefighters tout benefits of Project Lifesaver for children and adults

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Caring for children or adults with cognitive impairments, especially those who tend to wander, can be very difficult.

The Avon Police Department and Avon Fire Department are trying to spread the word about technology that can significantly speed up search efforts.

Project Lifesaver is a national program in several Indiana counties, including Hendricks County.

A Lifesaver tracking device can be attached to a wearer’s wrist or ankle, with more durable straps available for those who might cut theirs off.

Each is assigned its own signal frequency, which first responders can then use to find someone. In Hendricks County, the technology is already available free to 40 participants.

“We’ve talked to families and communities here in Hendricks County that do not have the funds to purchase these items independently,” said Brian Nugent, assistant chief for Avon Police Department. “And whenever you speak to a caregiver, you speak to somebody, you start to realize the burden that that can place on them on a day-to-day basis.”

To help relieve that burden for more families, a fundraiser to continue offering the devices free of charge is happening in two weeks.

A 5K and 1-mile family run/walk is set for Saturday, July 22 at 8 a.m. The race will be at the Hendricks County 4-H fairgrounds in Danville.