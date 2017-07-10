× Bridge work with lanes restrictions underway on State Road 258 near Seymour

JACKSON COUNTY—The Indiana Department of Transportation began work Monday at the State Road 258 bridge over the east fork of White River in Jackson County.

Repairs are being made prior to installation of a thin bridge deck overlay that will restore the driving surface and seal it from moisture intrusion and harmful UV rays.

This bridge preservation project located 2.5 miles west of S.R. 11 near Seymour has restricted S.R. 258 to a single lane. Temporary signals were set at either end of the bridge to allow continuous one-direction-at-a-time traffic. This will allow work to proceed on one half the structure at a time.

INDOT officials anticipate lane restrictions to continue for 30 days.