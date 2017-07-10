Heat, humidity and storm threat all rising in the days ahead!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a gorgeous weekend, heat is returning to the area, along with higher humidity! The summer pattern is back and storm chances will come along with it, although many dry hours are anticipated. Storm threat today appears low for central parts of the state, with most energy drifting north of Indianapolis.

An overnight storm complex out of Wisconsin is weakening and it appears that most of this will shift through the northern part of the state. I still think our best chances for storms or rain for Indianapolis remain for the evening and overnight tonight. With that said, rain chances will be possible at any time for the northern half of the state this morning and through the afternoon.

Heat will ramp up midweek and should be with us for the next seven days but the weekend looks dry!