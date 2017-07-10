× Lafayette teen dies after moped collides with fire truck

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A teen boy in Lafayette died after his moped collided with a fire truck on Saturday,

Kaleb Emery, 17, was traveling eastbound on South Street around 8:10 p.m. when he ran a red light at the intersection of Third Street, Lafayette police told FOX59. He collided with Ladder 3 fire engine, which was traveling southbound on Third Street.

Emery died at the scene.

The driver of the fire truck and the passenger were not injured in the crash.