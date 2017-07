× Southbound lanes of I-465 reopened following west side crash near I-70

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Southbound lanes of I-465 have been reopened following a crash near I-70 on the city’s west side.

Drivers were told to expect delays as they travelled near mile marker 9.7 Monday evening.

Dispatch says they received reports of injuries, but the extent of them is not known at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.