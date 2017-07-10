Pacers sign Bojan Bogdanovic

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 04: Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball against Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Verizon Center on May 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 04: Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball against Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Verizon Center on May 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have signed free agent wing Bojan Bogdanovic to a contract, the team announced Monday.
“Bojan is a great addition to the Indiana Pacers,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “He was an integral part of a playoff team last year. We love his competitiveness and his ability to shoot with range. We feel like he’s a perfect fit in terms of character both on and off the court. We look forward to having him as part of the Pacers’ family.”
At 6-8, 225 pounds, Bogdanovic spent time with the Nets and Wizards in the 2016-17 season. He averaged 13.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 81 total games.
A Croatian national, Bogdanovic was drafted 31st overall in 2011 by the Miami Heat.