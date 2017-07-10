× Pacers sign Bojan Bogdanovic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have signed free agent wing Bojan Bogdanovic to a contract, the team announced Monday.

“Bojan is a great addition to the Indiana Pacers,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “He was an integral part of a playoff team last year. We love his competitiveness and his ability to shoot with range. We feel like he’s a perfect fit in terms of character both on and off the court. We look forward to having him as part of the Pacers’ family.”

At 6-8, 225 pounds, Bogdanovic spent time with the Nets and Wizards in the 2016-17 season. He averaged 13.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 81 total games.

A Croatian national, Bogdanovic was drafted 31st overall in 2011 by the Miami Heat.