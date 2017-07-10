× Police: Suspect kicks in door, demands earrings and money during robbery at northwest side apartment

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man says a man and woman robbed him at gunpoint at his northwest side apartment late Sunday night during a home invasion.

According to the incident report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Sunday in the 5700 block of Cross Creek.

The 23-year-old victim said a woman knocked on his door and asked for her earrings, claiming she’d left them inside. The man spoke to the woman through the door and said he didn’t have her earrings; he also told her no one had been at his apartment.

Not long after that, a man pounded on the door and demanded that the victim open it so he and the woman could retrieve the earrings. The victim again said there were no earrings, according to the report, and told the pair he was calling the police and his brother for help.

At that point, the man kicked in the door and put a gun to the victim’s head, the report said. The man asked him “where the money was” and then hit the victim on the forehead with enough force to knock him to the floor after he said he didn’t have any money.

The man took the victim’s cell phone, and both suspects ran off. The victim told police he didn’t know the man or woman who’d come to his apartment.

IMPD said the investigation into the robbery was ongoing.