× Southwest Indiana man arrested after police say he molested 7-year-old girl

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – Investigators believe a Sullivan man had a 7-year-old girl fondle his private parts over the last three to six months.

That man, 26-year-old Aaron Burch, was arrested on one count of child molestation on Thursday, July 6.

State police say the investigation into the alleged molestation originated through a tip from the victim’s family.

Officers say Burch was an acquaintance of the victim’s family.

Burch was booked into the Sullivan County Jail.