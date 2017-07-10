× Stormy weather expected with high heat and humidity

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Monday afternoon! We’ve had a few showers and t-storms in central Indiana today with temperatures in the 80s. Tonight we’re looking at a risk for severe weather as t-storms continue to develop across northern Indiana and track southbound. All hazards are possible including damaging winds and large hail. Heavy rainfall will also be a threat where a quick 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain are possible. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

It will be a warm, humid and breezy night with lows in the low 70s and southwest winds.

Tuesday will bring just a slight chance of a shower in the morning. The best chance of rain and t-storms will be in the afternoon as storms develop along a boundary that looks to set up west to east through Indy. Heavy rainfall is a threat where storms may produce a quick one inch of rain. It will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for portions of northern Indiana until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday we get a break from the rain but not the heat. Highs will reach the low 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s.

Storms will return Thursday with dry weather expected into the weekend. –Danielle Dozier