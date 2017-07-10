Warren Central students form city wide anti-violence youth initiative following friend’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friends of a high school football star killed in a shooting want to see an end to violence among their peers.

It's been more than a month since Dijon Anderson and his friend Angel Mejia-Alfaro died.

In response to their murders more than 40 young people have come together to put on a city wide anti violence youth initiative. The organization is called "We LIVE Indy."

"Really after the funeral I realized that this is something that can't die down. It's a vision from god that I actually have to step up and do something so I found in myself to just contact as many youth members I know of in the school to help me and we have a committee as large as 40 people," founder, Brandon Warren said.

Warren Central senior Brandon Warren decided to start "We LIVE Indy" and live stands for Linked to Intercept Violence Everywhere.

"I've never really truly lost anyone in my life to actually losing Dijon being a football teammate, a friend and someone you look to as family. So you really don't recognize it until it happens to you," Warren said.

The group even got Dijon's mother involved.

"I'm excited. When Brandon reached out to me and told me what his vision was I mean it just was heart filling. Just to hear and to know that these young people are very they're touched by the situation," mother, Christa Frazier said.

To kick things off We LIVE Indy is organizing a city wide spirit week the August 7th through 12th. The group will start with having students take a pledge against violence. They're taking it beyond Warren Central and want all Indianapolis high schools involved. The plan is to eventually get uniformed shirts made to wear to high school football games in the city.

"I want them to realize it's not just about us, it's not just about warren it's bigger than us. It's bigger than one person, it's really bigger than the city," Warren said.

The group is really trying to spread the word on social media about their spirit week. To follow them on Facebook click here or head to weLIVEindy.com