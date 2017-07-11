$50 million retail complex set to open in Whitestown in 2018

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – An estimated $50 million development is coming to a 33 acre plot of land in Whitestown in 2018.

The Boone County Area Plan Commission gave final approval for the RealtyLink project Monday.

The new “Shoppes at Whitestown” will be located north of Whitestown Parkway and west of Main Street, just east of I-65 at Exit 130.

A new roundabout will also be constructed at what will be the main entrance to the complex at Perry Worth Road and Mills Drive.

The Town says the project will include greenspace, including a pocket park that will be separated from traffic. There will also be bicycle racks to encourage nearby residents to walk or bike to the center.

The complex will consist of two large buildings that will total 270,000 square feet of retail space with room for close to 20 tenants. The project will also include the development of seven outparcels that the Town says will attract restaurants and boutique shops.

RealtyLink hopes to break ground in early September 2017.