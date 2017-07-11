× Community leader responds to confirmation of FBI investigation into Aaron Bailey shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Community members respond as IMPD’s top cop confirms there is an open FBI investigation into the police shooting death of Aaron Bailey.

Chief Bryan Roach says he requested the parallel investigation, the first in IMPD history. He says the move is meant to help restore trust between the community and IMPD.

“We know and we have seen in the past that IMPD protects its own,” said Dominic Dorsey, president of social justice organization, “Don’t Sleep”. “Police departments protect their own.”

The chief maintains he has every confidence in IMPD’s internal investigation, but Dorsey is one of many community members who don’t. In the wake of Bailey’s shooting, they called on Roach to have an independent investigation.

Bailey was shot by two officers during a traffic stop at the end of June.

In a statement, the bureau says, in part, “the FBI will collect all available facts and evidence and will ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair, thorough and impartial manner.”

For their investigation, they’ll be provided with the evidence IMPD investigators have gathered.

“IMPD Is confident that they can do an exemplary job in making sure that all stones won’t be left unturned and that they’ll cross every “t” and dot every “i”, but we need to make sure that the FBI is going to take the same approach,” said Dorsey.

Chief Roach declined to talk on camera, but reiterated to FOX59 that nothing has been determined yet. He says both officers who shot Aaron Bailey are cooperating with lawyers and the FOP.

There is no timeline yet for when the FBI or IMPD’s investigations will be complete.