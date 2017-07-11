Click here for severe weather warnings in your area

NWS: EF-0 tornado touched down Monday in Carroll County, went into Cass County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind.-- The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Carroll County Monday.

The tornado touched down in eastern Carroll County around 7:53 p.m., according to NWS. It had winds around 75 mph. It came down about two miles north of Deer Creek and continued eastward into Cass County, south of Logansport.

An EF-0 tornado indicates a "weak" system with winds between 65-85 mph. No fatalities were reported.

Several tornado warnings were issued Monday night. You can see photos provided by viewers below.

