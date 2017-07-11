Faulty power strip blames for fire at Indianapolis church

Photo Gallery
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The sprinkler system at an Indianapolis church prevented a fire from destroying the building.
According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, the fire broke out around 10:20 p.m. Monday at Crosspointe Baptist Church and Christian Academy, 220 Country Club Rd.
Firefighters arrived at the building for an automatic fire alarm and upgraded the initial call to a full response.
Crews found smoke in one wing of the church and eventually located a fire in a single classroom that had been contained by the building’s sprinkler system.
Some areas of the church sustained smoke and water damage. Investigators traced the origin of the fire to a faulty power strip.
No one was hurt and damaged was estimated at $25,000.