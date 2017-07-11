× FBI to open investigation into fatal June 29 officer-involved shooting in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened a civil rights probe into last month’s fatal officer-involved shooting of Aaron Bailey in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Bryan Roach said he asked the FBI to do a parallel investigation within a day or two of the shooting after consulting with community members.

Bailey was fatally shot on June 29 after a traffic stop on the near northwest side. Two officers discharged their firearms after an early morning chase and crash, killing the 45-year-old Bailey. No weapon was found at the scene.

Shiwanda Ward, who was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, wasn’t injured. Police later arrested her on drug-related charges.

The FBI released the following statement about the investigation:

“The Indianapolis FBI Field Office, the Civil Rights Division, and the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana have opened a civil rights investigation into the police action shooting of Aaron Bailey. The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence and will ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair, thorough and impartial manner. As this is an ongoing investigation we are not able to comment further at this time.”

Roach previously said internal and external investigations would be conducted into the shooting.