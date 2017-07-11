× Flooding threat continues, as more strong storms return through the day!

Severe flooding continues this morning in Howard county (Kokomo), after overnight storms dumped up to 5″ in some locations. This follows an active Monday night in our northern counties with tornadoes likely touching down in Cass, Miami and Wabash counties. More active weather in play today with the main threat being heavy rainfall and localized flooding. Severe winds and hail in play too, especially for the afternoon. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect until this evening and includes downtown Indianapolis!

Hot weather builds in tomorrow and rain should take a break, as highs reach the lower 90’s! More storms return on Thursday and into Friday morning before finally a more stable pattern returns for the weekend!