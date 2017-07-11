× Johnson County deals with aftermath of high water, lightening strikes

JOHNSON COUNTY, IN– Johnson County is working to clean up high water after storms hit the area Tuesday morning.

County officials said some spots saw nearly half a foot of rain, impacting roads and homes.

“It’s pretty significant because we had so much rain in such a small amount of time,” Stephanie Sichting, director of Johnson County Emergency Management, said.

Sichting said crews had more than a dozen rescues and high water impacted more than 50 roads. They shut down State Rd. 31 Tuesday night after water filling Blue Heron Park rushed across the street.

“They need to keep in mind that when you come across any water on the roads turn around,” Sichting said.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, first responders evacuated the Northwood Apartments of Franklin before water started receding.

“It’s pretty traumatic, it takes a lot to not just break down and cry not knowing what’s gonna happen ‘cuz for a lot of us this is all we have,” Betsy Lucas, a resident, said.

Lucas said she evacuated to her mother’s house, while other residents chose to stay. The American Red Cross opened a shelter at Franklin Middle School in response for anyone in need.

Water wasn’t the only issue, though. County officials said lightening hit at least seven homes.

“It was pretty terrifying at first,” Jessica Burnett said.

Burnett said she was at work and on the phone with her teen son when she heard a loud boom on the other line. She said it took out the electronics in their home.

“He said he kind of felt heat and saw a flash,” she said.

Sichting said now they’re keeping an eye on the southern part of the county as more waterways crest.