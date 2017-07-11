Lindy shared her favorite bread recipes in honor of Fox’s Masterchef’s week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind. - As part of FOX's Masterchef week, some of our morning show anchors are sharing recipes they like to make at home.

Lindy Thackston showed two of her favorite bread recipes Tuesday morning.

Here are the recipes for Jalapeno Popper Garlic Bread and Banana Cheesecake Bread:

Jalapeno Popper Garlic Bread

Yields 1 9x5 loaf pan or 4 to 5 mini loaves

Ingredients

1.5 cups bacon (about 10-12 slices), cooked and chopped into bite-sized pieces (bigger than a bacon bit)

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon garlic powder

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 diced jalapeños (I did not include seeds, add less than 2 if you don’t like heat obviously) - grab an extra and slice it if you want to put jalapeño rings on top!

2.5 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded - shred some extra if you want to put some on top!

1.5 cups buttermilk

1 tablespoon safflower oil

Cooking spray

Instructions

1 Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2 Spray 9x5 inch loaf pan with non-stick spray (also makes 3 mini loaves AND 24 mini muffins with one batch)

3 In a mixer, give the softened cream cheese a quick mix. Mix in jalapeños and bacon. Don’t over-mix.

4 In another bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, garlic powder and sugar. Whisk to combine.

5 Add 1/2 the dry ingredients mixture, 1/2 the buttermilk and the oil to the cream cheese mixture and mix until just combined. Add the rest of the dry ingredients and buttermilk and mix until combined.

6 Pour mixture into loaf pan. It will be like a thick batter! It will be weird! Don’t freak out.

7 Bake 50 to 60 minutes if a loaf. Toothpick should come out clean. Bake about 20-30 minutes if mini loaves or mini muffins.

8 Remove from oven and cool 5 minutes before removing.

This is exceptionally good warm with (unsalted grass-fed) butter!

Banana Cheesecake Bread

Banana Bread portion adapted from Clean Eating Magazine

Yields 1 9x5 loaf pan

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups whole-wheat flour

1 1/4 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp cinnamon

1 tbsp ground flaxseed

Pinch of sea salt

3 large or 4 small/medium ripe bananas

2 egg whites

1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

1/2 cup raw honey

1/4 cup safflower oil

1 tsp vanilla - use less if you’re not a huge vanilla fan!

1/3 cup chopped dark chocolate, optional

cooking spray

Cream Cheese Filling

2 large eggs

8 ounces softened brick-style cream cheese

1/2 cup granulated sugar

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sour cream

Instructions

1 Preheat oven to 350°F. In a bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, flaxseed, and salt.

2 With a mixer, beat bananas until smooth. Add egg whites and beat until combined. Gradually mix in applesauce, honey, vanilla and safflower oil.

3 Mix dry ingredients into banana mixture; stir in chocolate at this point if you want it.

4 Mix the cheesecake layer ingredients and make sure you get it as smooth as possible!

4 Spray the pan with cooking spray and put down a layer of banana bread, then the cheesecake mixture then the rest of the banana bread mix. Smooth out the first two layers to the edges. The top layer might not cover all the cheesecake and that’s OK.

5 Cook the loaf for about 45-50 minutes. Put foil on top if it’s browning too much but still needs to cook.