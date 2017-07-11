× Rain moves out of central Indiana but the flood threat continues

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Tuesday afternoon! We’ve seen a deluge of rain in the last 24 hours with some locations seeing more than five inches of rainfall! Indianapolis saw 3.51 inches of rain today breaking the previous daily rainfall record of 2.49 inches in 2006.

A Flash Flood Warning continues until 4:45 p.m. for Indianapolis as some roadways are covered in water. Turn around, don’t drown!

So far we know that two tornadoes were confirmed from Monday night’s storms across north-central Indiana. A tornado developed in eastern Carroll Co. near Deer Creek and produced EF-0 damage. It then tracked into Cass Co. producing EF-1 damage. A separate tornado produced EF-1 damage in Miami Co.

Tonight we’ll see a decrease in cloud cover with patchy fog developing. Lows will be near 70 degrees with south, southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday’s highs will get close to 90 degrees with high humidity and breezy southwest winds. Thursday is when storms return to central Indiana. Thereafter, a dry stretch will develop into the weekend with highs in the 80s. –Danielle Dozier