× Several roads flooded in Carroll, Cass and Howard counties after rain deluge

Rain slammed areas north of Indianapolis overnight, leading to localized flooding and road closures.

Howard, Cass and Carroll counties were among the areas hit the hardest, with flooding and downed power lines among the primary concerns.

In Howard County, dispatchers reported dozens of roads were closed after a deluge of rain. Cars were trapped in high waters, and boats were dispatched in some cases.

Low-lying areas across the county were likely flooded, dispatchers said, after the area got a reported six inches of rain. Ivy Tech’s Morgan Street location canceled classes Tuesday due to flooding. Faculty and staff were asked to report at 8 a.m. to assess damage and assist in the cleanup.

In Cass County, several roads were closed and extensive flooding was reported in the Logansport area. People were moved to Fairview Elementary School as an evacuation site.

In Carroll County, the story was much the same. State Road 29 north of State Road 18 was closed for about 1.5 miles due to flooding. Parts of State Road 18 are flooded but not marked as closed. Multiple county roads were shut down entirely due to the high water.

One family voluntarily evacuated their home due to flooding in the Deer Creek area.

Emergency officials in Howard and Carroll counties told FOX59 that they weren’t aware of any significant storm damage from Monday night’s severe weather, with flooding being the primary concern.

However, there were multiple reports of tornadoes in areas across northern Indiana during Monday night’s storms. Crews from the National Weather Service were set to assess the damage Tuesday.

At least 7-8 inches of water on East North Road in #Kokomo but so far we've only seen a few drivers actually turn around pic.twitter.com/Qn8hPYxLew — Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) July 11, 2017

Officials are reminding people NOT to go through flooded roadways!! Judson St in Kokomo has at least 8 inches of water on it pic.twitter.com/DDXLwFCJaf — Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) July 11, 2017

As the sun comes up we're getting a better look at some of the flooding here in #Kokomo pic.twitter.com/BNvuZ0aBD8 — Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) July 11, 2017

We are encountering road after road in Carroll County with rushing water flooding it–this is another part of CR 200 pic.twitter.com/ktyX3wd8YG — Tricia Harte (@TriciaHarteTV) July 11, 2017

Encountering a lot of rushing water over roads NW of Kokomo near Galveston & Burlington (CR 200) @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/jVf10om9BO — Tricia Harte (@TriciaHarteTV) July 11, 2017