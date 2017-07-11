String of church vandalism incidents in Bartholomew County prompt warning from sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Authorities in Bartholomew County believe several cases of church vandalism are connected.

They say churches should be aware and prepare for potential vandalism.

Vandals damaged the Ohio Chapel United Methodist Church in Ogilville. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s office says vandals broke into the church late Friday night, smashed windows, damaged the property, and even tried to burn down the more than 100 -year-old church.

Another church, Triumphant Baptist Church, was also hit over the weekend. Exterior and security flood lights were damaged and windows were also broken.

Police say churches should take action, like installing video cameras, throughout their buildings.

“We believe there is a connection to these church vandalisms and this is a sign that the vandals aren’t going to stop,” said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers.

The sheriff’s office is providing extra patrols for county churches. Police say anyone who spots something suspicious should call 911.

See photos below from the incident in Ogilville.