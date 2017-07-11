× Vehicle’s expired registration leads to Putnam County meth arrest

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested Putnam County woman on drug charges after a Monday night traffic stop.

An Indiana State Police trooper pulled over a blue 1999 Ford Explorer on U.S. 40 near State Road 75 around 6:15 p.m. Monday because the vehicle had an expired registration and failed to signal a turn.

The trooper called in another trooper and his K-9, Czar, after seeing signs of criminal activity. Czar indicated that drugs were inside the vehicle. Troopers searched the interior, where they found five grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the driver’s purse. Several electronic communications devices were also found inside the SUV.

Police took the driver, Laura K. Nicholas, 32, Cloverdale, into custody. She was booked into the Putnam County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. She faces numerous traffic violations and was also driving without a valid license, police said.

Police were still investigating the electronic devices found during the traffic stop.