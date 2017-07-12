A break from the rain but a hot and humid day ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuesday brought a lot of rain to the area along with severe storms and damaging winds. Many areas are still dealing with flooding and road closures this morning. Here are some of the highest rainfall totals from Tuesday.

Today brings a break from the precipitation but the heat and humidity are back. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s but it will feel like the mid 90s!

Thursday rain and storms return to central Indiana. Spotty rain is possible during the morning hours with increased coverage in the afternoon and evening hours.

Some of the storms could be severe with heavy rainfall, damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado.

Friday will start with rain but end with drier conditions. The weekend is looking great, low humidity and seasonal temperatures. The work week starts off sunny and hot.