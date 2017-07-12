× Coroner identifies men found dead in near northeast side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two men were killed on the city’s near northeast side Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene in the 2900 block of Caroline Ave. just after 11 a.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one man in a driveway and another man in a home.

Both men were unresponsive and EMS personnel pronounced them dead at the scene. The coroner later identified the men as 27-year-old John Easley and 25-year-old Mark Secrest, Jr.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Chris Craighill at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.