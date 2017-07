× Decatur Township Fire Department battles large residence fire

DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Ind. – The Decatur Township Fire Department is at the scene of a large residence fire Wednesday night.

The scene is in the 6900 block of Fair Ridge Lane.

According to Decatur Township’s PIO, the home was fully engulfed.

The roof of the home reportedly collapsed and firefighters were called to a defensive position.

No injuries were reported.