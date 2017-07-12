× Indiana state trooper makes meth arrest during traffic stop

MUNCIE, Ind. – A trooper with Indiana State Police arrested a woman wanted on several warrants and possession of meth after she was pulled over for speeding.

The trooper pulled over a white car traveling over the speed limit on SR332 at CR 700 W just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday

The trooper recognized the driver, 26-year-old Stephanie Lee, and her passenger from a previous investigation.

A Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputy was nearby and came to assist with his K-9 partner.

The K-9 officer indicated the presence of narcotics in the car, and police found meth after searching it.

A further investigation revealed Lee was wanted on a warrant for battery out of Marion County and a warrant for operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended out of Muncie.

She was arrested and transported to the Delaware County Jail for the two warrants, as well as an additional charge of felony possession of meth. In addition, she was issued traffic tickets for speeding, driving while license suspended and operating a car with false and fictitious registration plates.