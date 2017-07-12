Man breaks into home and points gun at mother while children were sleeping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - It was a rude awakening for an Indianapolis mother when she says a man broke into her home and pointed a gun at her. It happened just after 6 a.m. Saturday while she and her children were sleeping.

"I heard something that sound like crashes and when I sat up on my bed and I looked up someone was coming down my hallway in my bedroom," Keauna Williams said.

Williams says she was thinking about her children the entire time so she obeyed the masked gunman's orders to keep quiet.

She says the man dressed in all black wiped everything off her dresser, including her jewelry, kids tablets, and her cell phone.

She believes he got in through her kitchen window. In the past month IMPD has responded to nine burglaries in this area near 10th and Arlington. William's landlord even sent out a text message warning people to protect their homes.

"Now that I know he probably can't get back in either the windows or the doors but I'm still a little scared because I felt violated. I was violated," Williams said.

She says after stealing her belongings the man opened this door but was startled by the alarm so he kicked out the screen door to make an exit. That's when she immediately went to check on her twin sons. She hopes other neighbors will hear this story and be on the lookout for this guy, but for now she's just glad she lived to tell her story.

"That's all I keep thinking about. It could've been a lot worse but I'm happy that we are still here."

IMPD is investigating. Williams says an officer followed up to let her know they will step up patrols in the area.