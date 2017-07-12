× Paul George introduced as new member of Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Longtime Pacer All-Star Paul George was introduced to much fanfare in his new Oklahoma City home, whether it will be temporary or not.

“It was surprising when I heard I was coming here,” said George, who took the stage on the floor of the Thunder’s downtown arena in front of hundreds of fans and a highlight reel of his Pacer days complete with smoke and loud music.

“This wasn’t one of the teams we had in mind. I thought five other teams were active in a trade. I was quite surprised, but at the same time happy and thrilled. All I want is a chance to play for something special and to win a championship.”

George said he always works to be a better player and addresses it in the off-season. “I learn who I am as a player. I’m ready to compete for a title like I always am. Now, I’m playing alongside some of the best players in the game, including Russell Westbrook, and we’ll see where it goes.”

As for the impending free agency once next season is over?

PG was non-committal, “We will address free agency in the next off-season. We will enjoy what we built and our decisions will be based on one another.”

George will once again wear number 13.