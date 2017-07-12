Red Bull Rallycross makes its debut in Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Red Bull Global Rallycross made its Indianapolis debut last weekend.

For a bunch of drivers, their teams deemed it a local race.

Teams affiliated with IndyCar like Andretti, Herta, Dreyer and Reinbold, and Rahal Letterman and Lanigan were at the track to complete in the new event.

Former Indy 500 champ Buddy Rice was on-hand as Dreyer and Reinbold's Director of Competition.

Driver Scott Speed won the race with a best lap time of 45.835. He completed the race with a total time of 7:42.478.

Andretti Rallycross finished first and second in this year's event.

The next race is taking place in Atlantic City, N.J. on Aug. 13.