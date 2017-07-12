× Severe weather threat increasing for Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Wednesday afternoon! We’ve had showers and thunderstorms across northern Indiana and some of them have been severe. While there was a tornado warning in White County this afternoon, no tornado was confirmed.

Thunderstorms will continue across northern Indiana this afternoon and slowly push southeast. Rainfall rates of 2.5 inches per hour are possible. Turn around, don’t drown! There’s a slight chance that storms make it here to Indy. It will be a warm and humid night with lows in the mid-70s.

Thursday afternoon will bring scattered showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe with a threat for damaging winds and hail. A tornado cannot be ruled out. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and heat indices in the mid-90s. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from Wednesday evening into Friday morning. Several inches of rain may fall.

Friday morning there may be a few lingering showers with clearing skies and highs in the low 80s.

A dry weekend is in store with highs in the mid-80s. –Danielle Dozier