× Stormy and steamy through Friday

FEW STORMS THIS EVENING

Slow moving storms Wednesday afternoon bring a blinding rainfall threat. A few local wind gusts are possible. The main threat is for heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding.

This feels like it is the hottest day so far this summer. At 4 pm the heat index topped 96-degrees in Indianapolis and reached 100-degrees in Lafayette before the storms arrived. Terre Haute reached 102-degrees. The hihg temperaure reached 890-degrees officially in Indianapolis, the third of the season and first in four weeks.

The air is loaded with moisture – 2″ evaporated and available for rainfall. There are weak steering winds create the slow moving environment. A few storms may mix down wind gusts to 50 mph.