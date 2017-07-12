Tips for students who are starting high school in the fall

Posted 7:31 AM, July 12, 2017, by , Updated at 07:32AM, July 12, 2017

North Central High School principal, Evans Branigan III, has information for students and their parents as they transition from middle school into high school.

  • Familiarize yourself with the school’s daily schedule (when does it begin and when does it conclude?)
  • Days before school starts, start the routines of getting up in the morning.  Assist students in transitioning out of summer hours early.
  • Familiarize yourself with the transportation schedule to and from school
  • If there’s an opportunity to tour the school prior to the official start, walk the building with your child
  • Review with your son or daughter their academic schedule.
  • If your school has a Back to School Night, plan on attending and meeting with the teachers.
  • As a parent, learn the lines of communication with your child’s teachers (email/phone)
  • When you have a question (not only a concern), reach out to the impacted teacher directly
  • Get involved in a club, sport or activity early at school.
  • Reinvent yourself as a student, athlete, contributor to your learning environment.