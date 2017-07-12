Tips for students who are starting high school in the fall

North Central High School principal, Evans Branigan III, has information for students and their parents as they transition from middle school into high school.
- Familiarize yourself with the school’s daily schedule (when does it begin and when does it conclude?)
- Days before school starts, start the routines of getting up in the morning. Assist students in transitioning out of summer hours early.
- Familiarize yourself with the transportation schedule to and from school
- If there’s an opportunity to tour the school prior to the official start, walk the building with your child
- Review with your son or daughter their academic schedule.
- If your school has a Back to School Night, plan on attending and meeting with the teachers.
- As a parent, learn the lines of communication with your child’s teachers (email/phone)
- When you have a question (not only a concern), reach out to the impacted teacher directly
- Get involved in a club, sport or activity early at school.
- Reinvent yourself as a student, athlete, contributor to your learning environment.