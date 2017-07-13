× 2 people killed when vehicle hits house in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were killed and several others injured when an out-of-control vehicle struck a house in Clinton County late Wednesday.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of W. County Rd. 300 N., northwest of Frankfort. When Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene they found a white vehicle in the living room of the home. Several people were still in the vehicle, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

The injured people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals via ground ambulance. There were four people in the home at the time. Two were killed on impact, with a third person taken to an Indianapolis hospital by air ambulance.

Investigators on scene say that the white vehicle involved in the incident has been impounded by authorities.

No names will be released until all family members are notified.